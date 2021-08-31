Las Vegas firefighters on scene of vacant house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it responded to a call at about 11:08 p.m. heavily involved 1-story house fire in the 4200 block San Joaquin Avenue.

Authorities say the 911 caller stated the house is vacant and boarded up and has burned before.

LVFR crews are on the scene. No injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

