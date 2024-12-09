Las Vegas feels force of 5.7-magnitude earthquake in northern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake in northern Nevada was felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was documented at 3:08 p.m. Its epicenter was measured 14 miles northeast of Yerington — about 65 miles southeast of Carson City.

The force of the earthquake sent tremors that were felt here in Las Vegas.

Shaking could be felt on the 17th floor of the Regional Justice Center downtown, a public information officer for Nevada's Eighth Judicial District Court wrote in a social media post.

The University of Nevada-Reno's Seismology Lab reported multiple aftershocks of the quake — one with a magnitude of 3.04 and another 3.21 magnitude aftershock.

According to KOLO-TV, the ABC affiliate station in Reno, viewers in Fallon and Fernley reported feeling the quake. The TV station hadn't received any reports of damage as of this writing.

We'll follow up if we learn of any additional impacts here or in northern Nevada.