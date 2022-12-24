Las Vegas FBI warns of scammers looking to take advantage of holiday giving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays are a time of giving but also when scammers are looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

The Las Vegas Division of the FBI has warned shoppers to be vigilant to protect themselves from scams that can come in many forms, such as a person needing money for gas, a fake email offering a free vacation, or a seemingly legitimate clothing website.

According to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ray Johnson, the FBI receives roughly 2,500 reports of people being scammed on their internet crime complaint website each day.

To avoid being scammed, Johnson advises knowing who you are buying from, being cautious about how you are paying, and monitoring your banks. He also recommends avoiding unsolicited advertisements and being aware of legitimate, worthwhile causes.