Las Vegas Farm navigates rising costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Navigating rising costs while keeping the farm operational and running. That’s what the Las Vegas Farm is doing amid challenges brought on by fuel prices and feed prices.

“Every day when I see their eyes, their gratitude and they’re grateful, that’s my paycheck.”

For more than 50 years, Sharon Linsenbardt’s mind has always been on the animals at the Las Vegas farm. As the owner making sure the hundreds of them are being fed and taken care of is a challenge.

“Most of them have to be fed a product that is not grown, not produced anywhere near the state of Nevada,” Linsenbardt said.

Getting enough feed and bedding is tough. The price of it rising due to high fuel costs to transport it and the rise in wheat prices due to sanctions against Russia.

“So now instead of paying $2,000 for bales of straw, I’m paying $3,200,” Linsenbardt said.

This price hit coming as the farm is beginning to move past the pandemic fallout.

“So that’s just really hard on us as we’re just now starting to recover,” she said.

As the farm continues to navigate and manage the rising costs of stuff like feed, one area they don’t have an issue with is fertilizer.

“We’ve got our own fertilizer produced right here and it’s the best you could possibly use,” she said.

It’s all thanks to those same farm animals. What goes in must come out to help produce natural fertilizer. The Green Markets North America Fertilizer Price Index shows fertilizer prices have gone up 40% since the invasion of Ukraine began, with Russia being the world’s largest exporter of fertilizer. However, overall overhead costs remain high at the Las Vegas Farm. It relies on donations and sales of products like honey and jam. Linsenbardt says prices may have to change.

“We haven’t increased it to our customers yet, but if it continues, we’re going to have to make some adjustments just like everybody does,” she said.

That’s why she hopes people are still able to visit and give support, so the animals continue to be cared for.

“The people are the backbone of this. The volunteers and the people. Without that, we’d really be in trouble.”