Las Vegas family speaks before Nevada Legislature on wrong-way driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wrong-way driving is a real problem in our valley. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reported 634 wrong-way drivers in 2024 alone.

Now, a bill to make wrong-way driving a crime in Nevada goes before the Nevada Assembly's Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

AB1-11 is better known as "Jaya's Law." It's named in honor of 3-year-old Jaya Brooks, who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 near Durango in December 2023.

We reported on the crash when it first happened on Dec. 9, when three people were killed.

Her family worked with Assemblyman Brian Hibbets to get this bill before the legislature.

Right now, wrong-way driving is treated as a civil offense— meaning drivers who go the wrong way only face a fine.

During this meeting, Jaya's family testified saying the penalty needs to be much more strict.



