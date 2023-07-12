Las Vegas family recovering from nightmare Fourth of July fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Southern Highlands, the Sesma family experienced a special Fourth of July, marking their first celebration since relocating to the area.

They joyously spent the day with new friends and family, enjoying their new home and pool. However, as night fell, their celebrations turned into a nightmare.

"I looked out and it was all red. The tree was on fire right here," said Natalie Sesma.

The Sesma family had only been living in their rental home for less than a month, having recently moved from San Diego, California.

"We had a bunch of friends over, lots of kids. We had all of these toys out for them," shared Dana Sesma.

Around midnight, chaos erupted. Alarms blared, startling the family from their sleep. Dana, the mother, immediately reached for her phone and called her daughter Natalie to inquire about the situation, initially thinking it might be a simple burnt popcorn mishap.

Natalie Sesma, aged 19, was the first to witness the fire outside her bedroom window. "I opened my eyes as soon as I heard the fire alarms going off. And then looked out the blinds, and all I could see was red," she recalled.

With her sister and cousin by her side, Natalie reacted swiftly, motivated by the loud alarms. "I bolted up because the alarm was very, very loud. My first reaction was we have to get these girls out of the room," she said.

Panic filled the air as the Sesma family worked together to evacuate. Dana Sesma rushed downstairs and peered out of the kitchen window, only to find the entire side of the house already engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely, but the house and most of their possessions were irreparably lost.

Despite the devastating loss, Natalie managed to salvage some precious items. The Sesmas express their immense gratitude to the community for the support they have received during this difficult time.