Las Vegas family keeps traditions alive with lion dance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As you walk into the Las Vegas Kung Fu Academy in the southwest valley, cultural pride can be found.

Within the four walls, you can wind a colorful group of lions, as they prepare to ward off evil spirits and welcome good luck and fortune.

The group is taught by 27-year-old Kaitlyn Kawada and her 19-year-old brother Isaac. Both have helped bring the ancient lion dance to life during the roughly 20 years their parents have been operating the martial arts academy.

"I grew up kind of doing martial arts and seeing my parents doing the Chinese lion dance so it has always been a part of my life and I really appreciate that," Isaac said.

"I think it's really cool. Nowadays, not a lot of people, I think at least here in Las Vegas, know what it is," Kaitlyn said. "So to be able to do something that is very traditional most of my life … I think it's awesome."

The ancient art form of the lion dance originated in China thousands of years ago and it's traditionally performed during Chinese New Year. While many Asian cultures have made their own colorful renditions of the folktale, the purpose of the lion remains the same: to scare off negative energy.

"It starts with the creature called the nian and the nian was an evil being that would come in kind of terrorize the village. One day, an old wise man was ready to defend against the nian. He knew that the nian was afraid of the color red, loud noises and the drums," Isaac explained. "When the nian came to terrorize the village, they fought back by playing loud instruments, popping fire crackers, and wearing the red costumes and dropping red banners."

Nowadays, the nian represents evil omens and bad energy and the lion, controlled by two people, performs an intense dance, moving to the beat of drums during celebrations like birthdays, grand openings, and weddings to ward off negative energy but to also invite prosperity to the celebrations.

"Just to think about people doing it thousands of years ago and it's going on today and just the different styles that there is with lion dance …. I appreciate it a lot," Isaac said.

Isaac and his sister have performed thousands of times over the years and say it has been a rewarding experience.

"I'm really excited when I'm performing," Isaac said smiling. "It's almost like I'm playing around with the guests. It's really playful. It's fun."

Whenever they are not inside the lion's head reeling in good fortune, they are passing their traditions down to younger generations.

"We don't charge anyone who wants to join the team. We want to spread the culture. We [are] treated like a big family here," Isaac said.

"It makes me feel special to share things people haven't seen before," Kaitlyn said.