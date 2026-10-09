LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family business is growing rapidly after gaining national attention, expanding production and securing a deal with Costco.

John Paul and Erika Daluz, the couple behind Stingray Spot Remover, have seen significant growth since their business was featured on Oprah’s 2025 “Favorite Things” list.

When the company was last featured in a report in November 2025, the family was operating out of a smaller warehouse and working to keep up with orders. Since then, the business has expanded into a warehouse twice the size of its previous location and increased production.

WATCH | Las Vegas family business Stingray Spot Remover expands after national recognition

Las Vegas family business expands after national recognition

Erika Daluz said the company now packages and ships between 4,000 and 5,000 bottles a day, up from about 2,000 to 3,000.

The product has also appeared in magazines and on daytime talk shows, bringing the company more national attention. It is now set to be sold at Costco stores in six Midwestern states.

KTNV

The growth has brought changes behind the scenes, too. Friends and family members who once helped fulfill orders have been replaced by a team of full-time employees.

But keeping up with demand has not always been easy.

“It’s been a challenge every step of the way,” John Paul Daluz said, describing the work involved in staffing the operation and keeping enough bottles, sprayers, caps and other supplies on hand.

KTNV

Despite interest from a larger company looking to buy the product, John Paul Daluz says he wants to keep Stingray family-owned and continue operating in Las Vegas.

The business has personal roots for him as well. Its formula is based on a cleaning solution created by his late father.

Looking back on the company’s growth from a garage operation to a larger warehouse, John Paul Daluz said the expansion has been remarkable.

KTNV

“We being ran like a major corporation and I started all of this in my garage all by myself,” he said. “Just the fact on how fast we grow is just amazing.”

Stingray Spot Remover is available through the company’s website at StingrayClean.com.