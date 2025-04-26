LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Catholics and community members gathered at Guardian Angel Cathedral on Las Vegas Boulevard to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who many referred to as "the pope of the people."

Archbishop George Leo Thomas led a solemn memorial mass for the pontiff, whose progressive approach to leadership touched many within and outside the Catholic Church.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to a local parishioner and Archbishop about how Pope Francis had an impact on their faith

Las Vegas faithful and community gather to honor Pope Francis' legacy

"He will be called the pope of the people," Thomas said.

The service brought together local parishioners who shared how Pope Francis had personally impacted their faith journeys.

WATCH| Archdiocese of Las Vegas holds public Memorial Mass for Pope Francis

Archdiocese of Las Vegas to hold public Mass memorial for Pope Francis

"It's a huge loss, and we can only hope that he set the precedent and that any popes following will follow in his footsteps," Amy Ayoub said.

For Ayoub, Pope Francis played a significant role in her return to Catholicism after a long absence.

"For many reasons, I left the church for a long time… It had a lot to do with him being our pope that I felt like it's a place I wanted to be again, and that I felt welcome," Ayoub said.

Archbishop Thomas, who had a personal connection with the pontiff, reflected on what he believes is Pope Francis' greatest legacy.

"I considered him a spiritual father, a mentor, and a very dear friend," Thomas said.

When asked about the most important lesson Pope Francis leaves behind, Thomas emphasized the pontiff's inclusive message.

"That holiness belongs to everyone… that there's no exception to that rule whatsoever. God is a God for all," Thomas said.

Community members expressed hope that Pope Francis' successor would continue his inclusive approach to leadership.

"Hope we can replace him in such a way that he was so wonderfully inclusive," Julia Young said.

Ayoub echoed this sentiment, asking for prayers for the selection of the next pope.

"So if we could please pray that our next pope is the same because it's not just our pope, it's everybody's spiritual leader," Ayoub said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

