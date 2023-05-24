Las Vegas entrepreneur, real estate investor joining Republican race to become president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas entrepreneur and real estate investor Barak Zilberberg is joining the Republican race to become the next president of the United States. Channel 13 spoke with Zilberberg about what his platform would be.

Justin Hinton: What type of approach would you take when it comes to signing legislation?

Barak Zilberberg: Once an initiative comes to my desk, I'll ask the American people. What is your take on this? Should I sign it or should I not? We are all public servants and we work for the people. No other. Strictly the people.

Hinton: Are you saying you would have polls?

Zilberberg: Yes. I would do polls. I actually would.

Hinton: For every bill that would come across your desk?

Zilberberg: What goes through the House, goes through the Senate, goes through all the channels, comes on my desk. Hey everybody, the American people out here, this is what I have. Are you in agreement for me to sign this? I'm working for you, not working for anyone else.

Hinton: How feasible do you think that would be?

Zilberberg: I think it's great because people need to approve everything that goes on in the dealings of this nation. Nobody knows what's going on. Everything is in a hidden curtain now and I believe it's time everybody knows where their money is going, how it's being allocated, what we should do with the money, and how we can well invest it domestically into our people here.

Hinton: You mentioned support for the LGBT community. You've also mentioned that you would be pro-choice or that you are pro-choice. You've also mentioned that you would legalize cannabis federally. Those aren't exactly part of the Republican platform.

Zilberberg: That's correct. I tell you, I am a lifelong Republican but I believe we're way off with the concerns, the pains, the issues of the people here in the United States. We're far behind in our party with the issues. I think we have to focus on less distractions, no drama but into the objectives. That is needed for the people.

Hinton: Is it a generational issue, that things have changed? You said you feel like the party is getting it wrong and not moving forward in the right direction.

Zilberberg: Both sides, way too far to the left and way too far for the right. I am in the middle over a hairline to the Republican side so I can make things happen between the two parties, not only the parties but all of the other parties that exist.

On the Democratic side, three candidates are currently in the running. They are Joe Biden, Marianne Williamson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.