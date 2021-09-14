Las Vegas driver dies nearly month after multiple-vehicle crash on Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver from Las Vegas has died in a crash that involved several vehicles back in August.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports 36-year-old Marie Leatham-Davis passed away on Sept. 10 from her injuries suffered in that crash that occurred at Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard on Aug. 20.

Four vehicles were involved in the original collision that happened at about 8:20 a.m. when a 2020 Dodge Charger failed to spot at a red traffic signal while traveling southbound on Rancho Drive.

The truck then impacted a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Leatham-Davis with the impact sending it into a Lincoln Navigator that was stopped at the intersection.

The Lincoln was then pushed into a Ford Focus with the driver of the Navigator suffering minor injuries.

None of the drivers involved in the collision showed any signs of impairment, according to Las Vegas police.

Leatham-Davis' death marked the 95th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.