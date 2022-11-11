Las Vegas doctors say new COVID strain is more aggressive than ever before

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports a 42% increase in COVID-19 cases.

While many of us are tired of seeing COVID tests or face coverings, Kate Harlan says now is not the time to get covid fatigue.

"The body aches, the coughing, the headaches, all of it combined, just made the strain this time around so much more intense," Harlan said.

She says the latest strain of covid is unlike anything she has ever experienced before. she says it felt like she had knives in her throat, and she says she was in major pain for about 6 days.

“COVID will typically last about two weeks before it starts to fade, but this time it's still prolonged, it's still going strong,” Harlan said.

Harlan says her symptoms began two days before she tested positive for covid in late October. She had a sore throat, a cough, then more fever-like symptoms. She got a covid test and the result was positive something she's all too familiar with. She has tested positive for COVID 5 different times, but she says the severity of the illness this time was something new for her.

“It was the worst round of covid that I’ve had so far,” Harlan said.

Dr. Christopher Choi is a doctor here in the valley and he says Harlan is not alone.

“I'm starting to see a lot more aggressive symptoms,” said Choi.

Many of his recent COVID patients say they feel this strain is so much worse than the others.

“People are calling in and then they call back the next day, saying I’m getting sicker,” Dr. Choi said.

Dr. Choi says BQ.1 and BQ 1.1 are the newest strains of COVID. He says the new bivalent vaccine may not be as effective against them, but he still highly suggests getting it is something Kate is planning to do especially after what she went through.

“If I’m able to get the booster and avoid the more intense side of the symptoms, I will do that," said Harlan.

Dr. Choi also says COVID is becoming a seasonal infection, much like the flu. As we get closer to the holidays, he says if you are planning to travel get tested and make sure to keep your loved ones safe.