Las Vegas doctor treated 9/11 terrorist weeks before the attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor came face to face with a terrorist weeks before the September 11th attacks.

In the summer of 2001, Dr. Daliah Wachs was working at an urgent care in the Las Vegas valley. For the most part, Wachs said it was a normal day until one patient walked in to be seen.

“This was a weird feeling. I feel like God was trying to tell me that something was not right with him and I just brushed it off,” Wachs said.

On the morning of September 11, 2001 Wachs turned on her tv and watched with millions of others as things took a tragic turn. As information about the attackers was slowly revealed, Wachs said she instantly recognized one of the faces plastered on her screen.

“I couldn’t believe it because he was just in Las Vegas,” Wachs said.

Records show five hijackers visited Las Vegas in the months leading up to 9/11. That information, plus records from the visit to the urgent care, confirmed Wach’s biggest fear.

“It was a feeling that I could’ve done something. I wish I could have,” Wachs said.

20 years later, Wach’s said she will never forget the moment she was face to face with a terrorist.

“He was cold on the inside. He didn’t want to connect with me because he knew what he was going to do. It's just something that I've always kind of blamed myself partly,” Wachs said.

