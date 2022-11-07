Las Vegas doctor sees growth in cosmetic procedures since pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pandemic was stressful for many Americans. But as life gets back to normal, some are hoping to lift their spirits with an actual facelift.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with a local doctor who says business is booming and expected to get even busier.

LASERS & MICRONEEDLING

Dr. Christopher Choi says patients are looking to get rid of wrinkles, sun damage and more by turning to cosmetic services like lasers and microneedling.

It's so busy at the Concierge Wellness Center on El Capitan and West Flamingo, Dr. Choi is recruiting extra help.

"I brought back my nurse practitioner who was here 10 years ago. She's been doing nothing but Botox and also neuromodulators and fillers," Choi said.

Dr. Choi isn't alone. The medical aesthetics market generates nearly $14 billion across the globe every year, and it's projected to surpass $23 billion in the next five years.

This report credits the growing popularity of minimally invasive and nonsurgical procedures for the spike in demand. But it may also be due to the pandemic.

"After COVID, it seems like as people are coming out and socializing more, they want to treat themselves," Choi said.

A recent survey says many are scrutinizing their faces now that virtual work and social circumstances have them regularly appearing on Zoom calls and video chats. And the no. 1 reason for cosmetic surgery in 2022: to look younger after aging caused by stress during the pandemic.

"People need to feel better because of COVID, and their self-esteem is down. They've just had a really bad two years," Choi said.

Patient Jeannie Williamson said he was feeling self-conscious seeing more people face-to-face again.

"I feel a little bit of sagging here in the neck area and chin and then spots around your eyes. I mean, it's very noticeable," Williamson said.

She tried expensive creams and says even makeup didn't help. She opted for laser work from Dr. Choi and was surprised with the results.

"Ninety percent of the spots are gone. Then also because of that, my tone of skin is brighter than it used to be," Williamson said.

DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT

Dr. Choi says he's also seen a recent shift in demographics. Patients are typically in their 50s and 60s, but now he's seeing more people in their 40s and even 30s. He's also seeing more men, including Mark Black.

"I'm now doing Potenza with Exosomes, which is microneedling into the face," Black said. "So for collagen regeneration and for skin tightening and freshening of the outer layer of my skin."

He's gone under the knife, but says he likes the quick recovery that comes with nonsurgical services.

"The amount of downtime and involvement on my end is minimal. I'll come in here for 30 minutes, it's over," Black said.

When it's all said and done, it's no pain and all gain — for patients as well as doctors.

"I don't see it slowing down. I think it's going to get even busier," Choi said.