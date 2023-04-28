Las Vegas DEA agents find 50 pounds of meth in hotel drug bust

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man is behind bars after local and federal officials say weapons and drugs, including 50 pounds of methamphetamine, were found in his car and Las Vegas hotel room.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) office in Las Vegas worked with law enforcement agencies across the valley to investigate alleged drug trafficking by Manuel Efrain Manzanares.

Investigators say the 26-year-old was parked in an area business parking lot when the arrest was made.

Las Vegas DEA agents say they received information that Manzanares, of Salinas, California, was in the Las Vegas area on Wednesday, April 26.

Following the California native's arrest, law enforcement officials say they found cocaine and a gun in his car, along with information about a local hotel room.

At the hotel, the officials seized 50 pounds of meth that were stuffed inside two duffle bags.

Manzanares has been charged with the following:



Drug trafficking over 400 grams.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Conspiracy to violate the uniformed controlled substance act.

Task Force Officers from FBI Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NV State Police Investigations Division, NV Highway Patrol, NV Gaming Control Board, and Hotel Security assisted with the investigation.