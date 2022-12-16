Watch Now
Las Vegas dance group puts modern twist on a Christmas classic; donate proceeds to CCSD

Credit: Jordance Studios
Posted at 7:51 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:51:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas dance company, Jordance Studios, has put a modern twist on a holiday classic.

Owners Paula and Jimi Jordan have added new moves to their production of The Nutcracker with a Latin twist.

The show will feature a fusion of Latin and Ballroom dance styles with an upbeat musical score.

The studio has partnered with the CCSDP K-9 unit for the second year to raise funds and awareness for the unit and their four-legged friends.

“We both attended CCSD and our students attend CCSD. We figured this would be the perfect way to give back,” said studio owner, Jimi Jordan.

The Nutcracker with a Latin Twist is set for two nightly shows on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 at 6 pm at the West Las Vegas Library at 951 W Lake Mead Blvd. Tickets are $35 and are available both online and at the door.

