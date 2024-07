LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire on Wednesday afternoon.

That's at 4480 Sirius Avenue, which appears to be an apartment complex.

WATCH LIVE: Fire crews battle fire near Sirius Avenue and Arville Street

Channel 13 has reached out to Clark County officials to learn more.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.