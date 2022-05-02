Las Vegas Cowabunga waterparks plan to hire over 1,000 seasonal positions

(KTNV) — Former Wet 'n' Wild is now a part of the Cowabunga waterparks in Nevada as the all-new Cowabunga Canyon according to a press release from the company.

Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon said they will become the largest employer of youth in the greater Las Vegas area as both parks are looking to fill over 1,000 seasonal positions.

PREVIOUS: 'Cowabunga Canyon' waterpark coming to former Wet 'n Wild spot, multi-park passes; 1,000 open job positions

The company says that applicants must be at least 15 years of age. Those interested can visit Cowabunga's website for more information.

As well as job opportunities, the company is offering a Season Pass to both water parks for an introductory price of $89.99 according to one owner, Shane Huish.

“Now that both parks are operating under the Cowabunga brand," Huish said. "It makes sense to introduce the Cowabunga Vegas Pass; Two parks, One Pass, Unlimited Summer Fun!”

Cowabunga Bay located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, is now opens on weekends, and will begin daily Memorial weekend. Cowabunga Canyon, just across town at 7055 S. Fort Apache Rd, opens daily starting May 28th.