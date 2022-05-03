Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore injured in car crash, campaign says

Michele Fiore governor announcement.PNG
Travis Jensen/13 Action News
Michele Fiore governor announcement.PNG
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 16:51:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore was taken to a hospital on Monday night after she was injured in a car crash, her campaign announced in a statement on Tuesday.

She was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center for "emergency treatment, bloodwork, and a CAT Scan," according to her campaign.

Fiore suffered a concussion, several broken bones, and contusions as a result of the crash. Her staff say she was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning "and is expected to make a complete recovery in the coming days."

"We would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Fire for their quick response to the Councilwoman's police call," a spokesperson added.

Fiore, who represents Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council, is running as a Republican for Nevada State Treasurer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH