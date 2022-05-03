Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore injured in car crash, campaign says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore was taken to a hospital on Monday night after she was injured in a car crash, her campaign announced in a statement on Tuesday.

She was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center for "emergency treatment, bloodwork, and a CAT Scan," according to her campaign.

Fiore suffered a concussion, several broken bones, and contusions as a result of the crash. Her staff say she was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning "and is expected to make a complete recovery in the coming days."

"We would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Fire for their quick response to the Councilwoman's police call," a spokesperson added.

Fiore, who represents Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council, is running as a Republican for Nevada State Treasurer.