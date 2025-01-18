Las Vegas content creators and businesses who use TikTok are bracing for ban

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Small businesses and content creators across the country and the valley are bracing for the possible consequences of a TikTok ban.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law requiring the China-based company to sell to an American owner or face a nationwide ban.

“It is very detrimental to be silenced on any platform, especially my favorite, which is TikTok. I have the most followers there. I get a lot of business from TikTok," said Kari Garcia, Owner of TSP Baking Company.

Garcia is the owner of TSP Baking Company in North Las Vegas.

She started using the platform during COVID-19 to communicate with her daughter, who was in quarantine at her dad’s house, but she also used it to showcase her delicious cookies.

“It was our busiest year, actually," said Garcia.

She tells Channel 13 that the social media app helped her expand her reach and get new customers.

“People from New York, Australia could see me and become actual friends and come visit and buy cookies," added Garcia. “The algorithm is not the same as any other place. The possibility of going viral, like I mean millions of views is so there for every single creator. As a business, it’s free, and you never know who you are reaching. It could be your next customer.”

Garcia also used the platform and her nearly 200 thousand followers to promote and boost other businesses in the valley.

" I created a foodie group called Taste Buds with other food influences in the valley, and we would go to different restaurants every third Wednesday of the month, and we just started about 4 months ago, and we went from 2 people to over 35 people showing up and packing a restaurant, paying for their food and they're having a sold-out night...who normally wouldn't have that," said Garcia.

With the looming ban on the horizon, concern is growing for Garcia and other small businesses that have come to rely on it.

She said people will likely lose customers and income. While Garcia remains hopeful, she tells me she is pivoting to other platforms to continue promoting her business.

“YouTube will likely be the next place, but I really believe in TikTok. I think TikTok has a greater reach. I think TikTok’s potential is astronomical," said Garcia.