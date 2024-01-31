Las Vegas construction worker injured after falling in trench

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas worker is recovering after falling into a trench at an industrial site.

According to Clark County officials, the incident happened on Wednesday at 9:27 a.m. near the bridge at West Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive.

When help arrived at the scene, Clark County first responders reported the worker had fallen about 10 feet and was unable to get out due to injuries caused by the fall.

Clark County and North Las Vegas first responders were able to remove the person from the trench. They were taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

No other injuries were reported and no further details about how they fell into the trench have been released, as of 12 p.m.