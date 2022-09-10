Las Vegas community reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth the Second died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Buckingham Palace announced the news the 96-year-old had been struggling with health issues recently.

She took the throne at 25 years old and became the longest-ruling monarch in British history. The death of the Queen hit home for many here in the valley.

It was a difficult day for Richard Sheffield as he walked around his shop with a heavy heart mourning the loss.

"The queen has always had a presence in the lives of my family, my mother, and my grandparents forever," Sheffield.

He says he can't believe the queen his family looked up to has died at 96 years old. Sheffield's mother was born in England his family witnessed the monarch take the throne in 1952.

"I actually have coronation cups from when she was coronated and when her father was coronated, I still have the memorabilia from my grandparents," Sheffield said.

10 years ago, to honor and embrace his British background, Sheffield opened his shop here in the valley.

The queen's impact runs deep, including for some of our very own at Channel 13. Tracy Granville- Abbott has been the Executive Administrative Assistant here at KTNV for more than 20 years. She says September 8 will be a very challenging day moving forward.

"I saw those messages coming up from ABC about the special reports and i got very sad about it," Granville-Abbott said.

She was born in London and is shocked to lose a woman she calls a true role model.

"It feels like an anchor has been removed from my life," Granville-Abbott said.

Granville-Abbott lived about 15 minutes away from her castle. Tracy was at the queen Silver Jubilee in 1977 and she says it will be a day she will never forget.

"Very committed to duty and everything she did was all about duty and supporting the people she wanted to represent," Granville-Abbott said.

Alex Blowers, KTNV Assistant Chief Engineer, served in the royal air force for 12 years. Blowers swore an allegiance to Queen Elizabeth to protect the country.

"She has been a constant in my life, being the queen being the head of England she's done an amazing job and it's very sad she has died," Blowers said.