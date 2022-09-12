Las Vegas coffee shop starts program aimed at helping low-income schools, groups

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas coffee shop, Founders Coffee, is helping students succeed in the classroom.

The shop started a ‘giving drink program’ where they help schools stock up on all the essentials.

Founders Coffee chooses a different organization every month and they create a drink specifically tailored to the group. Every time the drink is ordered, a dollar will go back to the group.

For September, they’ve created the ‘Teachers Pet’ which helps out our valley schools.

The drink is a vanilla cold brew topped with apple cold foam and caramel drizzle.

The proceeds are going over to the kids at Whitney Elementary.

According to the U.S. education report, the school enrolls 100% economically disadvantaged students.

Melissa Roehm, the schools principal, said they provide everything from supplies, to food and clothes.

“Inside these buildings we serve a very diverse population of kids that just want to be loved by our amazing adults that get to be here. We serve a lot of underprivileged students in which we have very high expectations for our students. We provide them with the highest level of education because we believe that’s what they need and deserve to be able to be successful in our community,” Roehm said.