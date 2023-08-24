Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, Vegas PBS, UNR hosting Kickoff To Kindergarten Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Reno Extension program is teaming up with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Vegas PBS to help valley families learn what they need to know before their kids enroll in kindergarten.

The free event is back for its eighth year, which is scheduled for Saturday. It will be at the East Las Vegas Library, located at 2851 East Bonanza Road.

Event organizers said there will be resources for families from organizations like the Clark County School District, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program Education, and the Las Vegas Urban League.

The first 250 families will receive tote bags, water bottle bags, books and school supplies.

There will also be vision and dental screenings, fingerprinting kits, face painting, and balloon artists.

There will be on-stage entertainment featuring Mariachi Perla Tapatia De Las Vegas, which is a ballet folkloric group. Children can also meet Rosie from the PBS Show Rosie's Rules and visit Mojave Max and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Families can meet Daisy the Cow while picking up half pints of chocolate milk and pick two fruits and vegetables each along with a popsicle, while supplies last.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.