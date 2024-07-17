Las Vegas City Council to consider vote on controversial LDS temple on Wednesday

LONE MOUNTAIN (KTNV) — The battle over a proposed new LDS Temple, which would be built in an empty lot on Grand Canyon Drive and Alexander Road in the community of Lone Mountain in the northwest part of town, is nearing an end.

The Las Vegas City Council is meeting Wednesday to discuss the project and they could also vote on it.

“The temple here would be harmonious. It would be compatible with the area," said Matt Schriever, an LDS church member who lives in Lone Mountain community.

“If they were to go forward, that they’re not listening to the community," said Lone Mountain resident Barbara Mynhier.

Many have been split on the idea of building a new LDS temple in Lone Mountain, since the plan began in 2022.

Since then, progress has been made on the project and it was approved by the Planning Commission in May. Now, it faces the Las Vegas City Council.

Councilmembers are expected to discuss the plan, listen to public comment, and possibly vote on the project.

According to the agenda, councilmembers will discuss and can take action on the Site Development Plan Review, Land Use Entitlement Project, General Plan Amendment and zoning.

This portion of the meeting starts at 2 p.m. inside council chambers on Main Street.

The temple is 216 feet tall and would be built in a 20-acre lot in Lone Mountain. It would be the second temple in the valley.

Many living near the proposed site have concerns with the size and location of the temple.

“Privacy in the backyards are gone," said Lone Mountain resident Victoria Bremner. “We have no idea how large a building is going to impact the shadows."

“So the temple will block Lone Mountain for people," said Sandy Reed, who lives a couple blocks south of the proposed construction site.

LDS church members tell me their community is growing here in the valley and they need more places of worship.

“I think that bringing the temple here and building the temple here would bring great peace, additional peace to this area," Schriever said.

Schriever also told me the current temple isn't easy to travel to from his part of town.

“There and back, it’s an hour and a half, two-hour drive," Schriever explained.

People on both sides of the debate will speak at Wednesday's meeting.

The city has an overflow parking lot set up in case there's a large crowd.

Again, that portion of the meeting starts at 2 p.m.

