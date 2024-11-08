Las Vegas City Council approves plans for new nightclub in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council has approved land use entitlements, which would allow a nightclub to open in the Historic Westside.

City documents show the proposed nightclub, called Mamalona Nightclub, would be located at 921 West Owens Avenue, Suite #110.

One waived the square foot limit and separation requirement from single-family homes while the other waived a separation requirement from churches and city parks.

"They're not going to be renewing the leases for any of the churches close by. The houses, the application says 70 feet when in reality, it's about 140 feet from houses. We think on the parks, we can actually waive that requirement because, pretty much, the business hours that we're going to have, there's not going to be anyone at the park," said Edgar Montalvo, from XPC Architectural Studio, who spoke for the proposed tenants. "The business hours for this type of business is pretty much from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m."

Montalvo also stated the tenants already have a business called Pedregal Banquet Hall in the same shopping center.

"This is a family business that's been running for 60 years. They've been [in their current location] for four years because their previous banquet hall in Clark County caught on fire," Montalvo explained. "They don't have any complaints and they've been very good at managing their businesses."

He added the tenants are willing to help with security issues as well.

"One of the things that we're proposing is to have incremental security on the place," Montalva said. "They've already gotten in touch with Metro police and agreed to install camera on-site so they can supervise the security of this area 24/7."

City of Las Vegas

Staff from the city planning department recommended denying the entitlements saying a nightclub is not compatible with the existing development in the surrounding area.

"Several dwellings near the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and H Street would be most affected if approved," city documents read in part. "Many shopping centers have a screen wall separating commercial uses from less intense uses. However, in this case, there is only a wrought iron fence with a pedestrian gate to H Street, which abuts the residents and park uses in that area."

However, city council members unanimously approved the entitlements to allow nightclub plans to continue moving forward.

"I've had the pleasure of visiting [their] current facility, which is in the same complex. It's beautiful. They've done a wonderful job of operating this facility," Councilman Cedric Crear said. "The vacant space that they're going into, just to give you a little history, was approved for a restaurant and bar at one point. Never heard from the people again. This was a few years ago. For them to come in and want to come in and do something nice, we have approved this once for a restaurant/bar and I think you guys would do a good job."