Las Vegas chef inducted into World Pizza Champions Team, hosting tasting on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas chef is being internationally recognized for his tasty pizza creations.

Michael Vakneen is a chef and pizzaiolo at Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Last month, his pork belly and date jam pizza placed second in the world in the non-traditional professional division.

That was during the International Pizza Challenge during Pizza Expo 2023.

It featured ingredients like a 72-hour fermented sourdough crust with onion and date jam, duck prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, and fried and caramelized pecans.

The restaurant is inviting the public to try the award-winning pizza at Pop Up Pizza for a special, one-day tasting on Friday.

Vakneen was also inducted into the World Pizza Champions team, which recognizes world champion competitors and industry leaders that are dedicated to promoting the industry.

He also won the World Sandwich Competition at the International Italian Sandwich Championship.