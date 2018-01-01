Las Vegas celebrates New Year's Eve

Thousands of people are on the Las Vegas Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas tonight, celebrating New Year's Eve.

There will be an 8-minute fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip at midnight. There will also be fireworks at The Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas.

The party is jumping on the Las Vegas strip! I’m live with Dayna Roselli for the fun. We’re doing team coverage on 13 Action News. pic.twitter.com/xMAtXXmhl8 — Christopher King (@ChrisKTNV) January 1, 2018

Just hanging out with a few of my friends, ready to ring in the New Year! #VegasNYE @KTNV pic.twitter.com/mK6yHlXogZ — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 1, 2018

We're less than 30 minutes away from our NYE coverage! Here's a look at The Strip from our vantage point outside @CaesarsPalace. pic.twitter.com/ZsPTJkuVbv — Carla N. Wade (@CarlaNWade) January 1, 2018

My photographer tells me this happens every year, but it's my first time seeing these proselytizers on The Strip. #VegasNYE pic.twitter.com/pkJD66pNjk — Carla N. Wade (@CarlaNWade) January 1, 2018

Strip now closed to traffic. Still quiet. Not very busy. Police briefing across from us. @KTNV #VegasNYE pic.twitter.com/SwW8rd3xmF — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 1, 2018

