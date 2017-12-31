Heading downtown for New Year's Eve? Expect heightened security

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The countdown is on! Law enforcement is ramping up security as we get ready to ring in the new year.

Safety is a top priority on the strip. But police and local leaders are also taking steps to keep people safe downtown.

In the wake of the 1 October attack, having fun while staying safe is on people's minds.

Rahul Bhoite is visiting from Maryland. "It's scary listening to all that stuff and still coming to Vegas with all the things that are happening, but I see that things have been changing over here and the city is making a lot of changes which is good."

Changes like concrete barriers on Fremont Street.

"Safety is one of the most important things, you know everybody gets worried about that. Having these things right over here, just makes me feel safer," says Bhoite.

The temporary barriers were installed in Fremont Street entrances back in August in response to a terror attack in Spain.

These are meant to prevent vehicles from ramming into pedestrians.

Patrick Hughes, CEO of Fremont Street Experience says, "These are 5,000 pound concrete barriers. These are jersey walls. No normal vehicle is getting into this space."

A more permanent barrier is still on track to be installed some time next year.

"You still feel safer than not having anything there, honestly. If they're going to do something better next year that's way better too," says Christian Loriano. Loriano and his mother decided to spend the holiday weekend in Downtown Las Vegas.

But whether you're ringing in the new year on the Strip or downtown, there's a heightened police force -- both from what you can see and what you can't.

Many are staying vigilant.

"Honestly I am always paying attention to my surroundings. You gotta watch out what's going on around me so I won't get hurt. Or other people won't get hurt," says Loriano.

There will also be a constant eye in the sky low flying helicopters will be scanning for bigger threats.

