LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive Friday.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the casino in the Brunswick Room.

Every donor will receive one free breakfast or lunch voucher for the Garden Buffet.

Donors will also receive a free order of fries from Shake Shack.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at vitalant.org using the code SOUTHPOINT.