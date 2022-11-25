Las Vegas businesses “give thanks by giving” to those in need this Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A handful of Las Vegas businesses partnered up to create a curbside assembly line filled with essential items to pass out essential items to help those in need.

This holiday, the random act of kindness has changed Joanne Pughsley's perspective on humanity.

"it is overwhelming sometimes, the kindness and the generosity of some people," said Pughsley.

She walked away with new clothes, toiletries, medication, and a Thanksgiving meal, something she says she can't always get. These past couple of years have been difficult for her…she says the cost to live has gone through the roof and getting a meal has become a major challenge.

"I have been homeless for a little over three and a half years now,” Pughsley said.

Jerome Burks, the owner of “Don't Blink Motivation” says we have a major need in the valley. He says this holiday season the price for everything is high and our homeless population has increased significantly. To help, he partnered with other local businesses to find a way to give back.

"These individuals don't have any blankets, we are at home warm at night so why not do something where we can help take care of them, feed them, get them full, and show them we love them and that we care," said Burks.

"I’m very thankful and I was able to give a couple of people some that get any because of this," Pughsley said.

Pughsley is also extremely thankful for her furry friend, Bing Bong. Pughsley rescued her and now her dog helps her get through each day and keeps her company. Pughsley says it's the small things in life we need to be thankful for…

"Once a day do something kind for someone else because you can," Pughsley said.

Burks says the giving back doesn't stop at Thursday’s event, they are going to be hosting toy drives at the Pearson Community Center and at Emma’s Closet on Christmas Eve to give children in need a Merry Christmas.