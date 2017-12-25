Las Vegas breaks record for most days without rain

It's official. Las Vegas has set a new record for most consecutive days without rain.

Until Sunday, the record had stood for 73 years. The valley has not seen any rain at McCarran International Airport in 102 days. The previous record of 101 days was set in 1944.

There were some sprinkles on the west side of the valley last week but nothing at the airport.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s at night.

