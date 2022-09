LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road RTC of Southern Nevada said in a press release.

Las Vegas Boulevard closed following deadly crash

No further information is available at this time, but more details will be added to this article as it becomes available.

SIMILAR: PEDESTRIAN DEAD AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD