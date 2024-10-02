Las Vegas Book Festival aims to make reading accessible with free books

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Book Festival is making its way back to the valley for the 23rd time.

The free annual event is held in downtown Las Vegas— featuring a variety of children's programming.

The organizers aim to make reading accessible by providing free books to their youngest attendees.

The event will feature multiple different activities:



A storybook walk across Mount Olympus— where attendees can discover the gods and goddesses of Greek mythology

Hands-on activities with Rainbow Company Youth Theatre

A scavenger hunt, lawn games and chalk art

Crafting a hand-made postcard or flip-book story with Nevada Humanities

The Las Vegas Book Festival is the largest literary event in Nevada. This year— headliners John Waters, Tracy Wolff and Nicola Yoon will be participating in readings.

You can see a full list of the speakers here.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas at the Historic Fifth Street School. It is open to all ages.

For more information about the festival, visit this link.