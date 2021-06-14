Watch
Las Vegas biking community remembers bicyclists killed

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 15:45:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been 6 months since 5 local cyclists were hit and killed by a box truck driver near Searchlight.

Family members and cycling advocates with Ghost Bikes Las Vegas came together at the Las Vegas Cyclery on Friday.

Jordan Barson was sentenced last week.

He will serve between 16 and 40 years in prison. Court documents state Barson tested positive for meth after the crash.

