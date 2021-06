LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jordan Barson is set to appear in court for sentencing.

Barson is the man accused of crashing a box truck into a group of cyclists on U.S. 95 near Searchlight, killing 5 of them.

Barson pleaded guilty back in April to two counts of DUI causing death.

Court documents show he tested positive for meth.

Barson is facing 40 years in prison.