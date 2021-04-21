Truck driver who plowed into bicyclists near Searchlight pleads guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The box truck driver accused of killing 5 bicyclists south of Boulder City near Searchlight has pled guilty to 2 counts of DUI resulting in death.

Jordan Barson crashed into the bicyclists who were part of a larger group on Dec. 10, 2020.

After the collision, he tested positive for methamphetamine.

Barson entered the guilty please in court on Tuesday, according to court records.

Barson will be sentenced on June 9. He is facing 40 years.