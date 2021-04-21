Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Truck driver who plowed into bicyclists near Searchlight pleads guilty

items.[0].image.alt
Daryl McKamey/13 Action News
Jordan Barson appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Jan. 4, 2021.
Jordan Barson court.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:06:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The box truck driver accused of killing 5 bicyclists south of Boulder City near Searchlight has pled guilty to 2 counts of DUI resulting in death.

Jordan Barson crashed into the bicyclists who were part of a larger group on Dec. 10, 2020.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bail set for truck driver accused of killing 5 bicyclists in December

After the collision, he tested positive for methamphetamine.

Barson entered the guilty please in court on Tuesday, according to court records.

Barson will be sentenced on June 9. He is facing 40 years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH