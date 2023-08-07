Las Vegas-based Maverick Helicopters expanding operations to Southern California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based company Maverick Helicopters will now offer scenic helicopter rides throughout Southern California.

On Monday, officials announced flight options will include aerial tourism flights, including locations like the Pacific coastline, Downtown Los Angeles, and the Hollywood skyline, as well as charter operations and transfers to Catalina Island. According to the company, those transfers connecting Catalina Island to the mainland can get travelers there in under 15 minutes.

"Maverick Helicopters takes great pride in our expansion into Southern California, another prominent destination on the West Coast," said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. "We are excited about the growth and potential throughout Greater Los Angeles."

Maverick Helicopters was founded by Greg and Brenda Rochna back in December 1995 and they officially opened for business on July 1, 1996. The company started out offering helicopter tours of the Las Vegas valley and has since expanded and also operates helicopter tours of the Grand Canyon and Maui.