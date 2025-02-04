Watch Now
Local News

Las Vegas Ballpark is holding a job fair with on-site interviews this Saturday

The Las Vegas Aviators play at the Las Vegas Ballpark located near Downtown Summerlin
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin as seen in Feb. 2021
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Ballpark is holding a job fair for their upcoming season. They said many of the positions are seasonal and part-time hires.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Las Vegas Ballpark - The Club, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

  • Organizers said to park in the east event lot and enter through the VIP entry.

Jobs they're looking to fill

The ballpark said they're looking to fill the following positions on a seasonal basis:

  • Game day crew (day role)
  • Team store - retail (seasonal)
  • BrightView - grounds crew (part-time)
  • 50/50 raffle sellers (seasonal)
  • VIP hosts
  • Conversion tech - operations associate
  • Clubhouse attendant

These are not the only positions on offer. If you're interested in learning more about the ballpark's food service jobs, PSC Levy — the ballpark's concessionaire — will be providing more information and requirements on the following positions:

  • Dishwashers/Stewarding (ages 18+)
  • In-Seat Server (ages 21+)
  • Hostess/Dessert Cart Attendant (ages 18+)
  • Catering Attendants (ages 21+)
  • Stand Lead (ages 18+)
  • Runners (ages 21+)
  • Concession Cashiers (ages 21+)
  • Bartenders (ages 21+)
  • Catering Supervisors (ages 21+)
  • Bar Backs (ages 21+)
  • Cocktail Servers (ages 21+)
  • Food Runners Suites (ages 21+)
  • Pantry Coordinators (ages 21+)
  • Prep Cooks
  • Line Cooks
  • Cashiers
  • Warehouse

Anyone interested in these positions can find more details at their webpage by clicking the link here.

The ballpark said many hiring managers will be there to offer on-site interviews, so you are encouraged to bring your resumes.

If you are hired for a food and beverage position, the ballpark said you will need to show proof of a SNHD Health and TAM card before your first scheduled day of work. For more information on how to obtain one, visit TAMNevada.com.

