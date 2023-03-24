Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Take me out to the ballgame for a good cause.
The Las Vegas Ballpark is teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
That will be on the Club Level.
Officials said all donors will receive a complimentary voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Las Vegas Aviators game. Donors will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards.
You must make an appointment in advance and make sure to use the sponsor code: lvballpark.
You can find more information on how to schedule an appointment here.