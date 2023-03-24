Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Saturday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 17:45:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Take me out to the ballgame for a good cause.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That will be on the Club Level.

Officials said all donors will receive a complimentary voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Las Vegas Aviators game. Donors will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards.

You must make an appointment in advance and make sure to use the sponsor code: lvballpark.

You can find more information on how to schedule an appointment here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH