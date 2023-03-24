Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Take me out to the ballgame for a good cause.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That will be on the Club Level.

Officials said all donors will receive a complimentary voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Las Vegas Aviators game. Donors will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards.

You must make an appointment in advance and make sure to use the sponsor code: lvballpark.

You can find more information on how to schedule an appointment here.