Las Vegas authorities need public's help to locate 2 youth who escaped from custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two youth fled from the physical custody of Summit View Youth Center staff during a transport, today at 11:35 a.m.

The Summit View Youth Center (SVYC) is a maximum-security youth facility.

Both youths were wearing gray polo shirts with tan pants and were last seen at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The first youth is 18 years old, 6 foot 1, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say he was committed for child endangerment and obstructing a public officer.

NDHHS

The second youth is 18 years old, 6 for 4, 180 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say he was committed for resisting an officer, obtaining and possessing personal identifying information of another.

NDHHS

If you have information regarding this incident, the youth, or their whereabouts please call 9-1-1 or Summit View Youth Center at 702-668-4747.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

