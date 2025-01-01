Las Vegas authorities, FBI investigate Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel that left 1 dead, 7 injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heavy law enforcement presence is affecting traffic near the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day.

Channel 13 has learned they are responding to a vehicle fire and explosion at 2000 Fashion Show Drive. This is the same location as Trump International Hotel.

According to officials, a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck pulled up to the Trump Hotel glass entrance doors before exploding.

One person is confirmed dead and seven others were injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Investigators have not said what caused the blast, whether it was something wrong with the vehicle, something external or some sort of explosive inside the vehicle.

Authorities also confirmed that anyone who was staying at the hotel has been moved to Resorts World.

Eric Trump released the following statement on social media Wednesday:

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.



Fashion Show Drive is closed in both directions from Sammy Davis Jr Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard while authorities investigate.

