Las Vegas area police investigate 3 separate deadly crashes involving pedestrians Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in the Las Vegas area are investigating three separate deadly crashes that happened on Friday night -- all involving pedestrians. In two of the crashes, the driver did not stay at the scene.

The first crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Flamingo Road and Miller Lane, near Buffalo Drive. Police say a 64-year-old woman was crossing the street with another woman outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a 2017 Porsche Macan.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died. Her identity will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.

Her death marks the 93rd traffic-related death for the year in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.

The second, unrelated crash happened just after 7:45 p.m., also in the southwest part of the valley, at Durango Drive and Robindale Road, near Warm Springs Road.

Police say a 15-old-boy is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street with another person. The car did not stop.

Authorities are now looking for a red Dodge Charger with a missing driver’s side-view mirror and a damaged windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (702) 828-3786.

His death marks the 94th traffic-related death for the year in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

The third crash happened shortly before 10:10 p.m. in North Las Vegas near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers were responding to reports that someone was in the middle of the intersection when they found an injured woman. She was transported to UMC where she later died.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.