Las Vegas police seek car that hit juvenile, drove away after deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a car that they say hit a juvenile who was crossing the street in southwest Las Vegas and then drove off. The person hit was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Friday near Durango Drive and Robindale Road.

The juvenile and another person were crossing the road against a traffic signal, authorities say.

The coroner will identify the deceased and cause of death.

Investigators say they are looking for a 2015-2017 red Dodge Charger that is missing a driver’s side-view mirror and has a damaged windshield.

Anyone with information can report tips to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or by emailing Homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

