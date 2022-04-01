Las Vegas area first responders encourage people to 'be a hero' and become organ donors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First responders in the Las Vegas valley are encouraging the community to "be a hero" by choosing to register as organ donors.

On Friday, the Nevada Donor Network and Nevada State Police are hosting a press conference to spread the word about the "You Don’t Have to Wear a Badge to be a Hero" campaign.

Friday also kicks off National Donate Life Month, which happens every April.

Gov. Steve Sisolak opened the press conference, followed by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, NDNF President Steven Peralta and NSP Captain Kevin Honea.

Honea said NSP Trooper Micah May, who died in 2021 following a high-speed chase on Interstate 15, saved the lives of three people with four organ donations.

The campaign encourages the public to be "everyday heroes" by registering to become organ, eye and tissue donors to "save and heal lives," according to a press release from NSP.

The agency says more than 100,000 Americans, including nearly 600 Nevadans, are waiting for their second chance at life.

"You Don’t Have to Wear a Badge to be a Hero" is organized by the Nevada Donor Network and a joint effort between the nonprofit, NSP and several other first responder agencies throughout the state.

“First responders see firsthand how precious life can be,” said Ferreira.

“We are so thankful for their willingness to educate the public about our mission and to inspire others to make the deeply compassionate choice to register as donor heroes.”

