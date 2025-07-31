Las Vegas apartment search reveals second note, ammo tied to NYC shooter who killed 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re getting a first look at what detectives discovered inside a Las Vegas apartment linked to Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old behind Monday’s deadly shooting at an NYC office tower.

Channel 13 has obtained exclusive video of heavily armed SWAT teams executing a search warrant just hours after the rampage, uncovering evidence that could shed new light on Tamura’s plans and state of mind.

The apartment, just blocks from the Las Vegas Strip, has become a key part of a multi-state investigation.

Among the items recovered:



A suicide note that read, “When I look into you and Dad’s eyes, all I see is disappointment. I love you, Mama. I’m sorry.”

A tripod believed to be used with the rifle.

More than 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A single rifle round, matching the weapon used in the attack.

Police say Tamura drove more than 2,500 miles from Las Vegas to New York, arriving around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Just two hours later, he opened fire inside 345 Park Avenue, an office tower housing the NFL's headquarters, killing four people — including an NYPD officer — before taking his own life. A fifth victim remains in critical condition.

Detectives interviewed Tamura's supervisor at the Horseshoe Casino, who was "very cooperative", according to law enforcement sources. The supervisor admitted to selling Tamura both the BMW he used to drive to New York and the rifle used in the shooting. The entire gun was assembled and sold for $1,400, despite earlier claims that it was just a receiver. The supervisor told detectives he had legally purchased the firearm himself.

Near the scene in New York, investigators found a loaded Colt Python revolver, more ammunition, medication, and two phones inside Tamura's car. Sources say he legally bought the handgun using his Nevada concealed carry permit.

In Tamura's pocket, police recovered another note referencing the NFL and CTE — a brain disease linked to head trauma. Tamura, once a high school football player in Los Angeles, accused the league of hiding the risks to players' brains for profit.

Tamura had two involuntary psychiatric holds in the past three years and was detained for trespassing at Red Rock Resort last fall.