LAS says to check with specific flight to see delays from winds, dust on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke with the LAS Airport Control Center on Sunday evening.

Just had a measured wind gust of 64 mph on the far west side of town. Strong winds are expected to continue for a few more hours. A high wind warning remains in effect until 11pm. #NVwx #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 9, 2022

LAS said that there are expected to be 45 minutes to 1 hour delays due to the dust storm warning. People going on flights should check with their specific flight carrier for updates on their specific flight information to see if they are being affected according to the airport.

MORE: High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory through Sunday night