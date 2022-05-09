Watch
LAS says to check with specific flight to see delays from winds, dust on Sunday

Posted at 6:28 PM, May 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke with the LAS Airport Control Center on Sunday evening.

LAS said that there are expected to be 45 minutes to 1 hour delays due to the dust storm warning. People going on flights should check with their specific flight carrier for updates on their specific flight information to see if they are being affected according to the airport.

