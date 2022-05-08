Watch
Local News

Actions

High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory through Sunday night

WEATHER ALERTS.jpg
KTNV
A Red Flag Warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are all in place through Sunday evening.
WEATHER ALERTS.jpg
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:57:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother's Day calls for wind, wind and more wind! A High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory will all be in place through Sunday evening. Sustained southwest winds range 25-35 mph while gusts could exceed 50-60 mph through the southern Nevada region today, bringing concerns for blowing dust, debris, power outages and downed power lines.

The combination of low relative humidity and gusty conditions also brings critical fire danger to the region, so you'll want to heed all fire restrictions. Daytime highs land in the mid 80s Sunday, which is close to average for this time of year.

The system bringing the wind will also bring a significant cool-down for our region by Monday. Temperatures land in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday before tumbling into the low 70s by Wednesday, which could break or tie the record for the lowest high temperature for that date. We'll see a rebound in temperatures and a break from the breeze by Thursday into next weekend as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH