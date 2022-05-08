High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory through Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother's Day calls for wind, wind and more wind! A High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory will all be in place through Sunday evening. Sustained southwest winds range 25-35 mph while gusts could exceed 50-60 mph through the southern Nevada region today, bringing concerns for blowing dust, debris, power outages and downed power lines.

Happy #MothersDay! A reminder that we are under #VegasAirQuality dust advisory today, due to high winds. You can help keep the dust down, today and any other day:

💨 Drive slowly on unpaved roads.

💨Don’t take shortcuts across vacant lots.



For more ➡️ https://t.co/sd4gu1tfRB. pic.twitter.com/poU30dFTny — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) May 8, 2022

The combination of low relative humidity and gusty conditions also brings critical fire danger to the region, so you'll want to heed all fire restrictions. Daytime highs land in the mid 80s Sunday, which is close to average for this time of year.

RED FLAG / FIRE WEATHER WARNING & HIGH WIND WARNING for @CityOfLasVegas TODAY 11AM until 11PM. Strong southwest winds with gusts to 60 mph, very dry conditions & hot temps make for perfect fire spread conditions. Property damage possible with high winds. ⚠️ TAKE PRECAUTIONS ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TPPNV30vK2 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 8, 2022

The system bringing the wind will also bring a significant cool-down for our region by Monday. Temperatures land in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday before tumbling into the low 70s by Wednesday, which could break or tie the record for the lowest high temperature for that date. We'll see a rebound in temperatures and a break from the breeze by Thursday into next weekend as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s.