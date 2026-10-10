LAS Airport warns of possible weather delays, Tropical Storm Rachel moves in

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) took to social media on Saturday to advise travelers of upcoming potential delays due to weather.

According to the post, anyone flying to or from LAS "should be aware of possible delays due to weather in Las Vegas and surrounding areas."

Travelers flying to or from LAS on Sunday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 12, should be aware of possible delays due to weather in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. Check with your airline for the latest flight updates. https://t.co/Zp0wpXPl5d — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) October 10, 2026

The advisory stretches from Sunday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 12.

This comes as the valley and its surrounding areas remain on flood watch as Tropical Storm Rachel moves into the southwest.

WATCH | Channel 13 tracks the storm and shares what you can expect

[FORECAST] Las Vegas under flood watch as Tropical Storm Rachel takes aim

You can stay up-to-date with weather developments in Las Vegas by visiting ktnv.com/weather.

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