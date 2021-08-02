Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas offering Britney Spears $1M to perform

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas is offering Britney Spears $1 million to perform topless in their erotic ultra lounge.

The offer was made days after the singer-songwriter, who had a show on the Las Vegas Strip for four years, posted scantily-clad photos on Instagram.

The contracted offer includes a 10-minute topless stage show valued at $100,000 per minute and reportedly was sent to Spears' management team on July 27.

The gentleman's club says it's hoping that Spears will agree to perform on Sept. 18, which is the club's 11th anniversary.

Spears, 39, has been in the headlines again lately because of her legal battle with her father.

Spears wants Jamie Spears to be removed from her conservatorship, which is a legal structure in which a person's personal, economic and legal decision-making power is ceded to others.

On July 30, she posted a cryptic quote to Instagram that says "If standing up for yourself burns bridges, I have matches. We ride at dawn."

The first topless photo was posted on July 23. She also posted a short video clip of herself topless and holding her breasts a couple of days ago.

Spears claims that her father has completely controlled her finances for the last 13 years. She says she just wants her own money and for her boyfriend to be able to drive her in his car.

The Hustler Club also recently announced that it's the "first gentleman's club in the world" to reach the 100% vaccination threshold among its staff and entertainers.

Larry Flynt passed away in February at the age of 78.